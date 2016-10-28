NEW: 10 best places to rent in Gladstone between $100-$200

IF you've been thinking about moving out, or would just like a change of scenery, we have compiled a list of Gladstone's best places (not in order) to live for up to $200 a week.

1. 4/36 Glenlyon St, Gladstone Central - $175 per week.

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 carpark.

Details: http://www.realestate.com.au/property-unit-qld-gladstone+central-415850881

2. 16&17/1 Collins Ln Kin Kora

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 carpark.

Details: http://www.realestate.com.au/property-unit-qld-kin+kora-416435897

3. 4/136 Oaka St Gladstone Central - $125 per week

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 carpark.

Details: http://www.realestate.com.au/property-unit-qld-gladstone+central-409877243

4. 14/32 Kent St, West Gladstone - break lease $140 per week until 20 Jan then $175 per week

2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 2 carparks.

Details: http://www.realestate.com.au/property-unit-qld-west+gladstone-419617262

5. 10/8 Nothling St, new Auckland - $110 per week

3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 carpark

Details: http://www.realestate.com.au/property-unit-qld-new+auckland-417710654

6. 223/64 Glenlyon St, Gladstone Central - $200 per week

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.

Details: http://www.realestate.com.au/property-apartment-qld-gladstone+central-409431943

7. 6/7 Central Ln - $200 per week

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 carpark.

Details: http://www.realestate.com.au/property-unit-qld-gladstone+central-405316054

8. 2/1 Bayne St, West Gladstone - $200 per week

2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 1 carpark

Details: http://www.realestate.com.au/property-unit-qld-west+gladstone-414471311

9. 3/55 Toolooa St, South Gladstone - $195 per week

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 carpark

Details: http://www.realestate.com.au/property-unit-qld-south+gladstone-417843654

10. 9/25 Roberts St, South Gladstone - $190

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 carpark

Details: http://www.realestate.com.au/property-unit-qld-south+gladstone-411714415