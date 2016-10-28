NEW: 10 best places to rent in Gladstone between $100-$200

IF you've been thinking about moving out, or would just like a change of scenery, we have compiled a list of Gladstone's best places (not in order) to live for up to $200 a week.
1. 4/36 Glenlyon St, Gladstone Central - $175 per week.
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 carpark.
Details: http://www.realestate.com.au/property-unit-qld-gladstone+central-415850881
2. 16&17/1 Collins Ln Kin Kora
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 carpark.
Details: http://www.realestate.com.au/property-unit-qld-kin+kora-416435897
3. 4/136 Oaka St Gladstone Central - $125 per week
- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 carpark.
Details: http://www.realestate.com.au/property-unit-qld-gladstone+central-409877243
4. 14/32 Kent St, West Gladstone - break lease $140 per week until 20 Jan then $175 per week
- 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 2 carparks.
Details: http://www.realestate.com.au/property-unit-qld-west+gladstone-419617262
5. 10/8 Nothling St, new Auckland - $110 per week
- 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 carpark
Details: http://www.realestate.com.au/property-unit-qld-new+auckland-417710654
6. 223/64 Glenlyon St, Gladstone Central - $200 per week
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.
Details: http://www.realestate.com.au/property-apartment-qld-gladstone+central-409431943
7. 6/7 Central Ln - $200 per week
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 carpark.
Details: http://www.realestate.com.au/property-unit-qld-gladstone+central-405316054
8. 2/1 Bayne St, West Gladstone - $200 per week
- 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 1 carpark
Details: http://www.realestate.com.au/property-unit-qld-west+gladstone-414471311
9. 3/55 Toolooa St, South Gladstone - $195 per week
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 carpark
Details: http://www.realestate.com.au/property-unit-qld-south+gladstone-417843654
10. 9/25 Roberts St, South Gladstone - $190
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 carpark
Details: http://www.realestate.com.au/property-unit-qld-south+gladstone-411714415