10 jobs in Gladstone only offered to locals

These jobs are only offered to Gladstone locals, or workers willing to make themselves permanent locals:

1. Boilermakers, fitters, riggers, scaffolders, crane operators, welders

A LOCAL supplier is looking for a "permanent workforce" for a site-based maintenance contract.

The company is recruiting boilermakers, fitters, riggers, scaffolders, crane operators, welders, and sheet metal workers and laggers.

2. Painter and blaster

GEOVERT is searching for local painters and blasters for ongoing work across the Gladstone region.

The new employees will need to be a certified painting contractors with three years' experience in inspection work.

A forklift license and a current driver's license may give your application the edge.

3. LNG process operator

A TRAINEESHIP for a process operator traineeship at one of the liquefied natural gas plants is on offer.

You only need a driver's license, a willingness to work 12-hour shifts day and night, and the ability to work in a team.

The traineeship will take place in Gladstone but will require some occasional travel.

4. Bar attendants

ENGAGE is looking for bar attendants, with a rate of $34.68 per hour on offer.

The bar attendants will work at upcoming functions and will need a current Responsible Service of Alcohol certificate.

5. Traffic controllers

RECRUITMENT agency Workforce International is recruiting traffic controllers.

A suitable candidate will have a traffic control license, a Level 2 Traffic Control Ticket, and a manual driver's license.

6. Boat builder

GLADSTONE Marine Workshop is recruiting a boat builder with appropriate qualifications.

The successful candidate will be required to carry out maintenance and repairs on vessels.

7. Labourer

RECRUITMENT company Workforce Solutions is looking for new labourers to begin immediately on major works.

Your duties will include trench digging, concreting, assisting operators and contractors, machine operating, and general labouring.

To score this job, you will be presentable, own a car and hold a license, and be fit and healthy.

8. Road work concreters and labourers

WORKFORCE International is recruiting concreters and labourers who have experience in concreting or road work construction.

You will need to be local to the Gladstone region or make yourself local.

You will also need to pass a pre-employment medical test.

9. Chef

HARVEY Road Tavern is searching for a full-time chef.

The chef will have experience working in a "hands-on" bistro and will be available to work day and night shifts.

One of the perks of the jobs is a Woolworths discount card.

10. Relief motel manager

GLADSTONE Motel wants a couple to look after their motel for four days per month and an extra week each three months.

There will be the possibility of more shifts if the right candidates are found.

The advertisement boasts that there is a "good daily rate".

