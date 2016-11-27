29°
Business

15 jobs exclusively offered to Gladstone locals only

Luke J Mortimer
| 27th Nov 2016 11:08 AM Updated: 11:40 AM
UP FOR GRABS: All of the jobs below are for local, or workers willing to make themselves permanent locals.
UP FOR GRABS: All of the jobs below are for local, or workers willing to make themselves permanent locals.

ALL of these jobs are offered exclusively to locals only, or workers willing to make themselves permanent locals.

Some of the jobs, especially for the short-term, work is for an immediate start, meaning you will need already have established residence in the region.

While there are 10 jobs listed below, some of the jobs have multiple positions to fill, with many more than 10 positions available. 

1. Concrete finishers  

LABOUR hire company Engage Us is searching for Gladstone's experience concrete finishers for upcoming work in the region.

If you are successful, you will begin the 1-2 weeks of work as soon as possible.  

All you need is to be physically fit, an OH&S White card and concrete finisher experience.

To apply, call (07) 4972 9960 or email gladstone@ngage.com.au or click here

2. Trades and non-trades

ENGINEERING, construction and maintenance firm Downer is asking for expressions of interest for upcoming work in the Gladstone area.

It's specifically searching for sheet metal workers, insulators, trade assistants, and painters.

Only applications from Gladstone residents will be considered.

Click here to apply

3. Floor finisher

CONNELL Enterprises is searching for a qualified floor finisher for full-time work with more than four years' experience.

You must have a manual driver's license.

To apply, email ceflooring@connellent.com.au or click here

4. Hungry Jack's restaurant manager

HUNGRY JACK'S is searching for a store manager, with retail or hospitality leadership experience preferable.

You will join a company with more than 400 Australian stores and 17,500 employees, with endless opportunities.

To apply, click here

5. Baggage handler

GLADSTONE Airport contractor Aerocare wants a new baggage handler, with opportunities to progress into leadership roles after a year in the job.

All you need is to be physically able to lift luggage of up to 32kgs.

To apply, click here

6. Carpenter

GLADSTONE Regional Council is searching for a full-time carpenter to join its ranks.

You will work nine day fortnights, generally from about 7.30am to 4.30pm.

The starting salary is $62, 451.37.

You will need to apply before December 2.

To apply, click here

7. Train drivers

PROGRAMMED Skilled Workforce is searching for experienced train drivers in the Gladstone area.

You must have a strong safety focus and a current driver's license.

To apply, email Gladstone@programmed.com.au or click here

8. Road tanker operator

PUMA Energy is searching for a road tanker operator for its Gladstone depot with at least five years' experience driving heavy vehicle.

You must hold an MC license.

You will be on a rotating roster, with six days on, three days off.

To apply, click here

9. Multi-skilled machinery operators

RECRUITMENT firm Engage is search for Gladstone locals with experience operating at least three types of machinery.

Specifically, it's searching for excavators, dozers, skid steers, road rollers, loaders, graders, and scrapers.

To apply, email gladstone@ngage.com.au or call 07 4972 9960 or click here

10. Apprentice fitter and turner

SCORE is searching for enthusiastic, motivated candidates for its 2017 intake of apprentice fitter and turners.

All you need is to be mechanically-minded, have a positive attitude, especially towards safety, and to have completed year 10.

To apply, email renee.shewan@score-group.com or click here









11. Welder

ENGINEERING, construction, maintenance and industrial services firm Monadelphous are searching for Gladstone welders for ongoing work in the Gladstone area

You must already be based in Gladstone.

You also should have at least one-year experience as a welder.

To apply, click here

12. Pipefitter

MONADELPHOUS is also looking for Gladstone-based pipefitters.

You must be able to work at heights and in confined spaces.

To apply, click here

13. Diesel mechanic

BUL logistics provider Kalari is searching for a Gladstone-based Diesel mechanic.

You must have previous experience working with heavy vehicles.

To apply, click here

14. Restaurant manager

BURGER URGE is searching for a manager for its exciting new Gladstone restaurant at Stockland.

You must have at least three years' experience in a restaurant supervisory role and five years' experience in hospitality.

To apply, email yleen@burgerurge.com.au or click here

15. Scaffolders

LOCAL company MI Scaffold is searching for qualified scaffolders to join its team.

You must have at least three years' experience. You also need to prove that you currently live in the Gladstone area.  

To apply, click here

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  employment gladstone gladstone region jobs







