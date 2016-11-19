10 Gladstone tradies score jobs in Yarwun shutdown

A RECRUITMENT agency operating in Gladstone has recruited about 10 locals for the shutdown of Rio Tinto's Yarwun alumina refinery.

Gladstone scaffolders, mechanical fitters, welders and boiler makers, truck operators, and much, much more have all scored the short-term jobs.

Rio Tinto Alcan at Yarwun will benefit from production at the South of Embley project near Weipa. Tom Huntley

Engage business development manager Bob Cox, who also works on recruitment, said Rio tasked the business to recruit locals only.

He said it topped off a strong week for recruitment where Engage placed about 25 Gladstone locals in jobs.

Mr Cox said Rio sometimes "underestimates" the number of the workers needed and locals should keep an eye out for vacancies in the coming week.

"Sometimes when the shut starts and they say, 'well, we've underestimated, so we want more'," he said. "But you never know."