30°
WATCH: Relive Barnsey's rocking Gladstone show

WATCH: Relive Barnsey's rocking Gladstone show

JIMMY Barnes came and delivered for Gladstone music fans on Saturday night.

'Turnaround year': We need Stockland upgrade for property boost

The jewellery thief run out of this exit of Stocklands before being caught by three bystanders. Photo Campbell Gellie / The Observer

Strong start to the new year gives Gladdy a bounce in its step

Heatwave drove up electricity spot price, energy company claims

Boyne Smelters general manager operations Joe Rea announced job cuts due to increased power prices.

National Electricity Market working as designed

NEW FIGURES: Thousands on the hunt for more work in region

New figures reveal how many people were unemployed last month.

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

IF YOU want to give your tastebuds the flavour sensations of a lifetime, here is the ultimate foodie’s scavenger hunt through Brisbane.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

10 reasons to head to South Bank this summer

Head to the only inner-city beach in Australia!

South Bank has a ridiculous amount of fun things to do.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

How to do Eat Street the right way

Know where to start and where to end to avoid a huge food coma before you get to experience all the goodies!

EVERY Friday and Saturday night, Hamilton comes alive.

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

Goodbye leggings, hello inner ballerina

Embrace 'mindful' exercise to be on trend in 2017

How is your relationship with food?

The CSIRO has come up with an online tool that assesses Aussies' personalities and classifies them into one of five diet types.

Find out how your personality influences your meal choices

'Age is no barrier': 3 Gladstone women shed up to 100kg

Bobbie Miller, Catherine Hayter and Louisa Doig have have had their lives changed being apart of the Gladstone Weight Watchers group.

"I just wanted to look good in my clothes” 75-year-old loses 17kg

Luxury fabric makes comeback

Nothing looks lusher than velvet trimmed curtains spilling on to the floor.

Add a classic touch to your home

Expert tells how to be lean in a fat world

Get Lean, Stay Lean by Dr Joanna McMillan

Dr Joanna McMillan's new book on losing weight

Sustainable clothing a 2017 trend

Items from Yevu Clothing's November 2016 release.

Fashion production in spotlight

Shape up to your personal style

Dress for your shape in 2017.

Clever tips for your body type

'Criminals against criminals': Bail for robbery, extortion accused

'LONGER than usual' delays in the legal case have seen Matthew Allen Eddie Anderson spend 233 days on remand.

Accused Gladstone ice trafficker refused bail ahead of trial

AWATEA Te Rei Toi-Potae will face a Supreme Court trial on drug trafficking and posession charges.

Gladstone bank card thief goes on shopping spree worth thousands

HE STOLE $7400 worth of goods in just a couple of months, in an act the magistrate described as "particularly serious".

BIG READ: The changing coal landscape in 2017

BIG READ: The changing coal landscape in 2017

While a more "subdued resource sector” has been forecast nationally, an array of major projects and productivity increases will put the Mackay region in...

Two CQ mines likely to kick off in 2017

Two key projects look likely to go ahead this year.

Hundreds of jobs this year

New opportunities to gain career in the mining industry

Wesfarmers Curragh Mine Blackwater. Photo Meghan Kidd / CQ News

Wesfarmers Resources opens trainee and apprenticeship intakes

Gladstone's LNG plant boosts Santos production, exports and cash

Santos' GLNG project at Curtis Island.

Record annual LNG sales for Santos

Victorian smelter handed $240m lifeline day after BSL cut backs

Aerials of Boyne Smelter Limited (BSL) from early 2013. Photo Contributed

So will the Government's give BSL the same support?

Scammers strike more often than hackers: IT specialist

SCAM ALERT: Australia Post published this fake email on its website on January, 11, 2017, warning people its a scam and not to click or past the link into your internet browser. 'Delete the email immediately'.

"Everything locks up; then a ransom note comes up."

'Exposed': Power companies, State MP hit back at smelter cuts

Boyne Smelters general manager operations Joe Rea announced job cuts due to increased power prices.

Politicians war of words over BSL's call to cut jobs and production.

WIN a fishing trip, $5000 BCF voucher and get free stuff

WIN a fishing trip, $5000 BCF voucher and get free stuff

IF FISHING is your game, then get in your name because we’re running a stack of reely incredible giveaways this summer we know you’ll be hooked on.

BITS want to maintain the rage in a likely preview

SOLID DEFENCE: BITS' Matt Toohey will be a key player against The Glen

Top-line cricket is back

Balotelli accuses French fans of racial abuse

Mario Balotelli of Nice reacts during a French Ligue 1 match.

The striker said fans made monkey chants towards him.

GALLERY: Goondoon Street beginning to look great

Stage one of the Goondoon Street upgrade is almost complete.

The best of SUNfest on show

ACTION HERO: Transformers' Optimus Prime with Max Charalambous, 7.

SUNfest Showcase taking place on Friday night.

'Be alert': Gladstone elderly vulnerable in heat

CHILLED: Valerie and Roy Jones are lucky to have a cool breeze flowing through their home.

Queensland Health urges people to take precautions in the heat.

Peppa Pig a popular hit

Peppa Pig dropped in to the GECC yesterday.Owen Johnson, 5, and Xavier Scott, 4.

Peppa Pig drops in to Gladstone.

GECC'S finances improving, on track to cut costs by $200K

CHANGES: Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre general manager Carly Quinn is ready for a huge year ahead. There are plenty of big events.

Audience drops but focus on conventions

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

IT'S been almost 20 years since Puppetry of the Penis first introduced audiences to the art of genital origami.

Noll meltdown won't affect Gympie Oz Day concert

Shannon Noll Photo Contributed

Shannon Noll is still expected to perform in Gympie next Thursday

11 huge events coming to Gladstone in the next 6 months

Events coming up in Gladstone in 2017.

Your guide to exciting events coming to the Gladstone region

Summer SUNfest kicks off

SunFest Lazer shoot-out in the Tondoon Botanic Gardens January 11, 2016. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

Tickets for SUNfest are selling fast, so get in quickly.

The 2017 Kia Rio

153 Esplanade Photo Gallery 20-01-2017 15.52

Transformers' Optimus Prime with Max Charalambous, 7.

Kids who attended Thursday's SUNfest activities fine tuned their dancing skills...

3 Church St Pomona Photo Gallery 18-01-2017 14.10

Jimmy Barnes live in Gladstone

Jimmy Barnes of Cold Chisel performs during the NRL Grand Final between the Brisbane Broncos and the North Queensland Cowboys at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Jimmy Barnes put on an absolute killer of a show last night at the Marley Brown...

SUNfest environmental music workshop

Kids get the chance to show their stuff at the SUNfest environmental music...

Melbourne pedestrian deaths not terrorism: police

The car being driven on Bourke St, Melbourne, before the incident. Picture: Tony Gough

Acting Commander Stuart Bateson briefs police on the drama in Melbourne after three...

Join a great tradition and call in sick

Join a great tradition and call in sick

Make long weekend of it and run the gauntlet at the beach

The Father and the Thief a matching pair

James Squire range has something for everyone

Tourists take up the challenge in Fiji

The new playground behind the new kindergarten and, top right, the new meeting bure and, right, Conua District schoolkids at the opening of the kindy.

Schoolkids benefit from generous acts of tourists

Eastern brown snake found in bathtub

Lockyer Valley-based snake catcher Andrew Smedley coaxes a snake out of a bathtub.

Andrew Smedley coaxes brown snake out of bathtub

Hate to scare you but a spider plague is nigh

A funnel web spider found in Tom Storey's pool at Wollongbar.

It’s the stuff of nightmares

Could your family live in this space?

Lara Nobel and partner Andrew's tiny home in inner-city Brisbane.

People are starting to see the bigger picture with tiny homes

Woman stocks library to fulfil husband's dream

Jennifer McDaniel in the new library.

Late husband's love of books lives on

What's on the small screen this week

What's on the small screen this week

STAR-studded Australia Day celebrations and fascinating docos.

Jennifer Aniston wants to return to TV

Jennifer Aniston is desperate to make a return to TV

Madonna hopes for election unity

Madonna hopes Donald Trump's election will "bring people together"

JK Rowling rules out Cursed Child trilogy

JK Rowling has ruled out a 'Cursed Child' movie trilogy

STOP RENTING! ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO DO BUT MOVE IN!

47 Drynan Drive, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 $269,000

If you're still renting you need to view this property to see what it has to offer for this fantastic price! The large open plan kitchen/living area offers...

Deceased Estate - Must Sell Now!

4 Adelaide Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 3 $399,000 neg.

If you have been in search for a home close to the city, with great ocean views, on a large parcel of land and with plenty of privacy - then I would highly...

CALLING ALL INVESTORS!!!

5 Charles Street, West Gladstone 4680

Duplex 4 2 3 $249,000

Secure this inner city duplex at a very affordable price today! There is plenty of potential in this property and each unit is currently leased for $150p/week.

Looking For A Large Family Home At An Affordable Price..?

8 Mercedes Street, Clinton 4680

House 4 3 5 $429,000

If you are tired of looking at all the modern homes on the market and just can't find a home that offers you the size, views, quality construction and great...

SURPRISE PACKAGE WITH PLENTY TO OFFER A GROWING FAMILY...PERFECT RENOVATION PROJECT...SUBMIT ALL OFFERS

38 Gretel Drive, Clinton 4680

House 5 2 2 $300,000

If you're in the market for an affordable 5 bedroom home that provides multiple livings areas and is set up for teenagers then don't look at any other property. ...

GREAT BLOCK OF LAND

21 Clarance Drive, New Auckland 4680

Residential Land Looking for a good sized allotment located in a quiet established neighbourhood? ... $90,000

Looking for a good sized allotment located in a quiet established neighbourhood? Then put this property on your must see list. 637m2 with 20m frontage of gently...

CUL-DE-SAC ALLOTMENT

10 Walnut Street, New Auckland 4680

Residential Land Located in an established and friendly neighbourhood is this ready to build ... $80,000

Located in an established and friendly neighbourhood is this ready to build on allotment. 779m2 gently sloping freehold land. Nearby schools and shopping are...

PERFECT START TO HOME OWNERSHIP...FABULOUS LOCATION... DON&#39;T DELAY AS YOU&#39;LL MISS OUT!!!

11 Finchley Street, Telina 4680

House 3 1 1 $227,500

Located in the family friendly neighbourhood of Telina and surrounded by established homes, this neatly presented low set brick home is sure to tick all the...

Calling all first home buyers or downsizers!

9 Brisbane Street, Calliope 4680

House 3 1 1 $210,000

This well-manicured home is situated in a peaceful cul-de-sac only minutes from shops, cafes and amenities. Sitting on a spacious 6274m2 fully fenced block, this...

ENTRY LEVEL UNIT WITH HARBOUR VIEWS...INNERY CITY LOCATION...PRICED TO SELL

1/141 Oaka Lane, Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $110,000

Looking for a unit with CBD conveniences and water views to the Harbour? This proeprty is priced to sell and won't last long at this price. To be sold with vacant...

By the water's edge

Secure your seachange

Gladstone market's confidence coming back for 2017

Core Logic property statistics reveal the region's median house price dropped 16.7% to $275,000 in the September quarter.

Region's median house price drops 16.7% to $275,000

HOT PROPERTY: Money to spend on land, buildings

File picture.

Sale, leasing of industrial real estate picks up in Mackay

Collapsed Coast company could owe up to $5 million

Staff, ATO, landlords among those out of pocket.

Ipswich block of dirt sells for $582 a square metre

JUST SOLD: A property on the Brookwater golf course sold for a record-breaking $612,000.

Property smashed 2007 record by close to $100,000

Ready to SELL your property?

Recruitment, Training &amp; Assessment Officer

Recruitment, Training & Assessment Officer

Casual

Recruitment, Training & Assessment Officer Casual Position - Gladstone Are you looking to join a great team in an organisation focussed on making a...

2017 Tax Training Course Want a rewarding career in tax preparation? FULL &amp; PART-TIME JOBS AVAILABLE UPON SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF COURSE* NO PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE NECESSARY (Good oral and written English essential) LEARN FROM THE PROFESSIONALS! Email: taxtraining@itpqld.com Or apply online at itpqld.com * Conditions Apply. NOTE-- course specifically designed ...

2017 Tax Training Course Want a rewarding career in tax...

2017 Tax Training Course Want a rewarding career in tax preparation? FULL ...

2017 Tax Training Course Want a rewarding career in tax preparation? FULL & PART-TIME JOBS AVAILABLE UPON SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF COURSE* NO PREVIOUS...

Junior Office Administrator

Junior Office Administrator

Full Time

We are on the look-out for an Office Administrator to join our busy office. You will be an invaluable member of our team providing an excellent level of customer...

[Opportunities with APN] MediA SAleS CONSultANt WHitSuNdAYS Located in Airlie Beach, one of Australia&#39;s favorite holiday destinations, the Whitsunday Times is part of one of Australia&#39;s most diverse and successful media companies. If you thrive in a challenging role while maintaining the highest level of professionalism and innovation ...

[Opportunities with APN] MediA SAleS CONSultANt WHitSuNdAYS...

[Opportunities with APN] MediA SAleS CONSultANt WHitSuNdAYS Located in Airlie Beach, one ...

[Opportunities with APN] MediA SAleS CONSultANt WHitSuNdAYS Located in Airlie Beach, one of Australia's favorite holiday destinations, the Whitsunday Times is...

Kindergarten Teacher

Kindergarten Teacher

Part Time

Port City Kids is seeking a Kindergarten Teacher on a permanent-part time basis working 2 days a week. Applicants must hold a bachelor of education - early...

CASHED UP: The best paying jobs to chase in 2017

The IT sector is showing some big increases in wages.

They're the jobs you need to make a motza

HIRING: 100 jobs created as Kmart prepares to open

The chain promised to train all new staff

MY SAY: Job losses before Christmas a disaster

HAPPY DAYS: SmartCity Graduating class celebrate.

MY SAY: How did they not see effects of system change coming?

Employment makes strongest monthly gain in a year

Financial Planning - Couple getting consulted

Employment rebounded 39.1k in November

Third time lucky: Ipswich included in $20M jobs package

Boilermaker Jake Schostakowski gets to work at Ipswich business J.A Evans and Co.

Ipswich manufacturing business in hot seat to win 'innovation' grant

Need a NEW employee?

Motoring
Camper Trailer

Camper Trailer

CAMPER TRAILER A/C Forward Fold Individual Suspension S/S Kitchen Dual/Bat Full Annex ...

CAMPER TRAILER A/C Forward Fold Individual Suspension S/S Kitchen Dual/Bat Full Annex Boat Loader Ensuite Air Con...

CARAVAN OR RV ROOF LEAKING?

CARAVAN OR RV ROOF LEAKING?

CARAVAN OR RV ROOF LEAKING? All Repairs Done Prevent & protect your ...

CARAVAN OR RV ROOF LEAKING? All Repairs Done Prevent & protect your roof Call Caravan & RV Repairs 0409896244 or 41532893...

TOYOTA RACTIS NCP122

TOYOTA RACTIS NCP122

TOYOTA RACTIS NCP122 Disability Vehicle, Rear Loading Ramp, Seats 3 + wheelchair, ... $22900.00

TOYOTA RACTIS NCP122 Disability Vehicle, Rear Loading Ramp, Seats 3 + wheelchair, Great condition $22,900 P: 0456 017 779

SUNLINER HOLIDAY 2015 One owner, as new 23ft deluxe model. Non-smokers, no pets. Island bed, full rear ensuite, 175 Litre 3 way fridge, solar, Diesel heating, Leather upholstery. On popular rear wheel drive Iveco, 3 Litre Diesel, auto. Many extras. Genuine reason for sale. 6498343aa First to inspect will buy ...

SUNLINER HOLIDAY 2015 One owner, as new 23ft deluxe model.

SUNLINER HOLIDAY 2015 One owner, as new 23ft deluxe model. Non-smokers, no ... $146000.00

SUNLINER HOLIDAY 2015 One owner, as new 23ft deluxe model. Non-smokers, no pets. Island bed, full rear ensuite, 175 Litre 3 way fridge, solar, Diesel heating...

FOR SALE

FOR SALE

2014 OLYMPIC Javelin XL 21’ 6", queen bed, ensuite/w mach, cafe dining, ...

2014 OLYMPIC Javelin XL 21’ 6", queen bed, ensuite/w mach, cafe dining, TV/DVD, 186lt fridge, 2 x 90lts w/tanks + 90lt g/w tank, solar panel, ESC...

For sale 2001 Hyundai Sonata V6 Auto

For sale 2001 Hyundai Sonata V6 Auto

Automatic Sedan 168,000 $2300.00

Great condition for age of vehicle. Garaged. Registered till 25/5/17 Roadworthy Cert. Runs very smoothly, recently serviced. Air conditioning. $2300

Roadside Response Melbourne Office

Roadside Response Melbourne Office

Roadside Response is the first provider to offer consumers a choice over ...

Roadside Response is the first provider to offer consumers a choice over how you obtain Roadside Assistance. Whether you prefer the traditional method of...

Holden's trio of limited edition LS3 V8-powered Commodores

COLLECTABLES: just 1200 SS-V Redline-based Motorsports, 360 Calais V-based Directors and 240 SS-V Redline ute based Magnums will be built, all individually numbered with unique option codes

Commodore Motorsport, Director and Magnum collectables

Kia serves up $17,490 drive-away Rio at Australian Open

2017 Kia Rio S.

The new Kia Rio has been launched with better tech and dynamics.

Subaru showrooms in your local shopping centre

BEATS SHOE SHOPPING: Popped in for new shoes and bought a new car instead? Subaru is trialling pop-up car showrooms at large shopping centres.

Pop-up stores the latest way to buy new cars

Has the 2018 Ford Mustang been hit with the ugly stick?

ford has revealed the 2018 Mustang.

Design opinion is divided on the 2018 Ford Mustang.

Hot Hatch Toyota Yaris pictures revealed

YARIS HOT HATCH: Our love of performance offerings will hopefully convince Toyota Australia we'd love a Yaris hot hatch

Hot hatch confirmed, but will it reach Australia?

Looking to SELL your car?

