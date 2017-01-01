32°
Australia day at the Gladstone marina 2016. Kane Pjevac, 4. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

ULTIMATE GUIDE: Where to celebrate Australia Day in Gladstone

Celebrate Australia Day with lots of free and affordable events around the Gladstone region.

GALLERY: Proud Aussies on full display

GALLERY: Proud Aussies on full display

Australia Day celebrations at Gladstone, Benaraby and Tannum Sands.

Heads to roll over uni's handling of rape charge

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Centre academic adviser Douglas Steele.

EXTERNAL investigators will next week start probing why a rapist was allowed to...

12 emergency jobs ambos were called to overnight

A four vehicle crash on Fingerboard Rd 5km from Miriam Vale has left an elderly man with minor head lacerations.

SOME crack edopen a stubbie this morning, others awoke in hospital"

Top selling muscle car's "shocking" 2 stars in crash test

BAD CRASH: Australia's most popular sports car last year, the Ford Mustang, has scored a dismal 2 stars in Australia's independent ANCAP crash testing

ANCAP test sees sports car fall short in key safety areas

Gladstone Court News

'Toxic': Man leaves unit with holes in walls, smashed doors

A “TOXIC” relationship between Clinton Sorrensen and his former partner was blamed for the damaged caused to a unit at Calliope during his tenancy.

F*** heads: Maccas rant lands woman in police cells

Woman given four nights in Gladstone Police watch house after filthy behaviour.

Sex worker assaulted police after being raped by client

SHE'D requested female officers attend following the rape, but was 'triggered' when two men showed up at her door.

'Plummeted': Aluminium price hike not enough to save smelter jobs

'Plummeted': Aluminium price hike not enough to save smelter jobs

Despite aluminium price rise, BSL will continue to stuggle because of power prices

How businesses can cash in on Adani's $16b mega-mine

JOBS COMING: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Adani's Jeyakumar Janakaraj.

Regional suppliers wanted for Carmichael

Wheels are in motion for Adani's operational hub

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow are both excited following the Adani business meeting.

Businesses expected to hear from Adani today

'Volatile': Power company says deal was offered to BSL

Aerials of Boyne Smelter Limited (BSL) from early 2013. Photo Contributed

Commitment to securing a deal hasn't dwindled just yet for BSL.

CLOSED: Massive clothing chain shuts down for good

Sixty-eight stores employing 560 people will close by January 31

Boyne Smelter to close cells, cut production after power price spike

Boyne Smelters general manager operations Joe Rea announced job cuts due to increased power prices.

BSL is due to cut production and jobs because of electricity prices.

CFMEU official under fire for corporate spending

CFMEU Mackay district president Stephen Smyth at a rally.

Claims local official "racked up thousands" on corporate credit card

Ally and James win Aust Day run

Ally and James win Aust Day run

Ally Ware is the queen of the Gladstone Road Runners Australia Day Fun Run

Shooting club attracts new faces for what has become a tradition

Preston Amos, 12, and dad Dan enjoyed Australia Day at the Gladstone Clay Target Club yesterday.

More members is the aim

Serena sets up all-Williams women's final

Serena Williams is congratulated by Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni after winning their semi-final at the Australian Open

Williams has downed fairytale semi-finalist Mirjana Lucic-Baroni

40% learner drivers fail test in Gladstone, worst in CQ

GLADSTONE learner drivers are less likely to pass their driving tests than those in Rockhampton, Yeppoon and Mackay, new statistics show.

'Most painful thing': Tannum dad's irukandji scare

SWIM SAFE: Duncan Kennedy with his daughter Ava, 3. Duncan said to check the sand for washed up jellyfish before going swimming.

Local dad takes precautions at the beach for jellyfish.

Lucky catch for fisho after losing wedding ring

Rhyss Bishop, Mark 'Soc' Scott and Darren Bishop

Lucky fisherman finds the ultimate catch off Bray Park jetty.

Why council workers will be peeking in Gladstone region yards

E AWARE: Emma Catlin, with Zeus, is reminding people dogs need to be registered as the council begins their inspection program.

Make sure your pooches details are up to date.

WATCH: Relive Barnsey's rocking Gladstone show

Jimmy Barnes put on a rocking show for Gladstone at the Marley Brown Oval.

A "remarkable" show for Gladstone rockers.

What happens when pizza and Housos mix

Paul Fenech is bringing his Fat Pizza & Housos Live tour to Ipswich.

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Noll meltdown won't affect Gympie Oz Day concert

Shannon Noll Photo Contributed

Shannon Noll is still expected to perform in Gympie next Thursday

Extreme luxury: Our pick of lavish dream homes

Extreme luxury: Our pick of lavish dream homes

If budget wasn't an issue, what would your dream house be like? Here are some of the most luxurious houses in the world and around you.

Australia Day 2017 at Calliope

Dakota Dennis, 5. Calliope residents celebrate Australia Day 2017.

Calliope residents celebrate Australia Day 2017

Australia Day 2017 at Mt Larcom

Jed Gordon, 3. Mt Larcom residents celebrate Australia Day 2017.

Mt Larcom residents celebrate Australia Day 2017

Australia Day 2017 at Yarwun

Blake Mckenzie, 11 and Joshua Jackson, 10. Yarwun residents celebrate Australia Day 2017.

Yarwun residents celebrate Australia Day 2017

Australia Day 2017 at Benaraby

Australia Day 2017 at Benaraby

Australia Day 2017 at Benaraby

Gladstone horse performance club

Australia day 2017 at the Gladstone Pony Club.

Australia Day 2017 at the Gladstone horse performance club

Australia Day at Tannum Sands

Australia Day 2017 at Tannum Sands

Australia Day 2017 at Tannum Sands

Clay target shooting

Watermelon eating competition

Benaraby kids participate in Australia Day 2017 watermelon eating competition.

Benaraby kids participate in Australia Day 2017 watermelon eating competition.

Tug of war at Benaraby

Adults participate in Tug-of-war competition on Australia Day at Benaraby.

Adults participate in Tug-of-war competition on Australia Day at Benaraby

High school students revolt over mobile phone ban

High school students revolt over mobile phone ban

AN ONLINE petition started by high school students is gaining momentum to overturn a new mobile phone ban.

Do car buyers really care about safety ratings?

The Ford Mustang rating is limited to 2 stars due to its poor performance in three of the four areas of assessment - Adult Occupant Protection, Child Occupant Protection and Safety Assist.

Safety is often seen as less important than colour and price.

Nardya Miller passes away

On Wednesday the 25-year-old was given a week to live

Not feng shui but food shui

HIDE AND DON'T SEEK: Keeping tempting foods out of sight is a key step to not only avoid eating foods you do not want to be eating, but to help avoid mindless munching.

Food shui your kitchen

Heads to roll over uni's handling of rape charge

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Centre academic adviser Douglas Steele.

Investigators to probe why a rapist was allowed to stay employed

Toowoomba teacher makes unusual plea for air-con

It's like sitting in a hot box, teacher says

Foal drowned, man charged with serious animal cruelty

File.

A man has been charged with allegedly drowning a thoroughbred foal

Swedish death metal to take over Sydney Opera House

Swedish death metal to take over Sydney Opera House

Opeth to play amazing setlist at iconic venue as part of unique tour.

The reality shows battling for your remote

My Kitchen Rules, Married At First Sight and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here will all compete for a slice of the ratings pie from Monday. From left, Pete Evans, John Aiken and Chris Brown.

Big guns come out blazing as channels face off for ratings war.

Beloved television icon Mary Tyler Moore dies

The Mary Tyler Moore Show was the first major sitcom to portray a single, independent working woman as a lead.

THE beloved sitcom star has passed away

Flume, Amy Shark tipped to battle for Hottest 100 glory

Flume's Never Be Like You is a favourite to take out the top spot.

Triple J's annual music poll received a record number of votes.

