Council CEO announces departure "effective immediately"

Council CEO announces departure "effective immediately"

AFTER more than five years at the helm of Gladstone Regional Council, CEO Stuart Randle is gone. Today he ended his employment "effective immediately”.

'Family man' exposed his genitals to staff at KFC

Harley John Jeynes leaves Gladstone Court House with his lawyer.

HE EXPOSED his genitalia to staff and customers at KFC.

Agnes surfer ready to break world record with 25 of his "best mates”

BIG EFFORT: Chris de Aboitiz WANTS TO SET A world record for the most dogs on his stand-up paddleboad.

Surfer hopes to break a world record for most dogs catching a wave.

Woman assaults two people after DJ won't play her songs at work party

Raquel Theresa Hudson.

IT WAS a work Christmas party gone horribly wrong.

'Age is no barrier': 3 Gladstone women shed up to 100kg

"People think they're too old to do it, but I'm not.”

Parkrun launches in Tannum Sands

FREE EVENT: About 90 participants enjoyed the launch of Tannum Sands parkrun on Saturday which will happen weekly at 7am at Canoe Point.

It's the latest free event to hit Tannum Sands

Charged while trying to surrender gun to police after breakup

HE THOUGHT the safest thing to do was surrender his gun but he ended up being charged.

Dad dragged through garden, punched in face by son

HIS dad was in court to support him during sentencing.

Infant child in dad's arms during vicious assault on mum

HE REPEATEDLY punched her face, chipping her tooth, and tried to leave with their young child

Five of of the cheapest places to buy fuel in Gladstone today

Five of of the cheapest places to buy fuel in Gladstone...

FUEL prices are still soaring far beyond what's considered fair in Gladstone, but drivers can avoid being ripped off by choosing where they fill up carefully.

JOBS JACKPOT: Why Premier is telling Adani to pick Rocky

BIG DECISION: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Adani's Jeyakumar Janakaraj.

The Queensland Government wants the "best of both worlds”

Lack of mining lease could stall coal mine plans

There are a few hurdles yet before the Styx Coal mine will be up and running.

PLANS to have Styx Coal mine up and running by 2018 may be premature

Gladstone business back and re-branded after recent closure

Sandra Jones at the opening of Gladstone's newest furniture store DH and G.

Trendy homewares are what this new Gladstone store is all about

$150,000 in grants to unearth digital talent in regions

Australian Information Industry Association chief Rob Fitzpatrick talking about a $150,000 grants program to unearth innovation from businesses, educators and communities using the National Broadband Network.

Unearthing NBN success stories may result in innovation being shared

Former miner speaks out after coal mine closes

BIG IMPACT: The side of the Burton Mine, which lies on Burton Downs station about 400metres from the original homestead.

Operator says company was 'sitting on a gold mine'

'People are being dictated': Residents against new smoking laws coming Feb

Rhiannon Wright and Sheridan Treadwell disagree with the hurdles imposed on them as smokers. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

"I got no dramas with keeping it away from eating an kids playing..”

Touch of class for Cridland

Touch of class for Cridland

Justin Cridland, 19, has been playing touch since he was six, now he will lead Australia

RESULTS: Anxious wait for trainer with $10,000 win at Calliope Races

FLYING HOOVES: Dudoomp, left, wins the 2017 Calliope Rural Traders Gold Cup, with jockey Dale Evans, from Go As You Please.

Anxious wait for trainer with the winning horse for big-ticket race.

Slow and steady winning the race in BBL

Fawad Ahmed in action for the Sydney Thunder.

Tweakers have proven to be the foundation of any good T20 attack.

Gladdy girl chops off luscious locks for charity

Six-year-old donates her hair to Variety's 'Wigs for Kids' program.

Inflatable gym a bouncy hit

Ravie, 3. Holiday Fun at the GECC Inflatable Gym.

Kids aged 12 and under are encouraged to bounce on down

7 free things to do in Gladstone region this weekend

Chris Bax, local Gladstone musician.

Free activities you can do this weekend in Gladstone

'Greatest gift': Young taipan victim enjoys time with parents

A GoFundMe has been set up for Agnes Water toddler, Eli, after being bitten by coast taipan. Photo Contributed

Eli recovering after snake bite in September

No amnesty for medicinal marijuana, says Qld Government

In November 2016, Australia will legalise medicinal cannabis.

Families reliant on the drug are still unsure of their futures.

11 huge events coming to Gladstone in the next 6 months

All you need to know about the huge events that are coming to the Gladstone region within the next six months.

Summer SUNfest kicks off

SunFest Lazer shoot-out in the Tondoon Botanic Gardens January 11, 2016. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

Tickets for SUNfest are selling fast, so get in quickly.

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

$20,000 if you can give someone a job in regional Qld

$20,000 if you can give someone a job in regional Qld

YOUNG people through regional Queensland are battling to find work, as the state government prepares to throw $20,000 per job at employers.

Sunday session at Tannum Sands

Pauline, Jenny, Kirstin, Teeika and Nunya at the Tannum Sands Hotel Sunday sessions.

Families enjoyed a day out with live music and kids activities at the Tannum Sands...

Calliope race meet

Nikki Leather with Willa Leather after coming second in the Under 10 Fashions on the Field at the Calliope Cup. January 14, 2017

Hundreds of racegoers flocked to Calliope on Saturday, looking their best, to enjoy...

SNEAK PEEK: Inside Discount Gifts and Homewares, at the Nightowl Centre.

DH&G Facebook pics, opened at the Nightowl Centre

Observer photographer snaps inside of new homewares store

Sandra Jones at the opening of Gladstone's newest furniture store DH and G.

Observer photographer snaps inside of new homewares store at the Nightowl Centre

Marie Buchan says she's a voice for those on welfare

Welfare mum Marie Buchan says she is a voice for women on benefits:

Marie Buchan says she is a voice for single parents on welfare

Brisbane CBD floods

Mary St. Brisbane minor flooding.

Mary St. in the CBD floods following Sunday storms.

Power men's last training session

Suzuki Ignis micro SUV on sale at just $16990 drive away

Suzuki Ignis micro SUV on sale at just $16990 drive away

Bags of personality, custom colour choices, impressive standard kit and quite unique styling, Suzuki's tiny new Ignis SUV is ready to take you to Funky Town

Detroit Motor Show 2017 round up

SUV STAR: Audi Q8 is a 330kW plug-in petrol-electric SUV concept looking close to production ready and set to arrive here by 2018.

Detroit delivers dose of delights

Ruby McKinnon's shock overnight ovarian cancer discovery

She thought the bump meant she was pregnant

Lace, feathers and beige all hot looks at Calliope race meet

Nikki Leather with Willa Leather after coming second in the Under 10 Fashions on the Field at the Calliope Cup.

What fashions looked best at Saturday's Calliope race meet.

OPINION: I love you all, but get out of here

I love my grandchildren - if only kids weren't so messy!

I look forward to the end of January as much as the end of December

What's the point of sex?

Is there more going on than we think when we have sex?

OUR SAY: The book every woman should read

Carlie Walker.

This is the book every woman should read.

New doco argues 'OJ Simpson is innocent, and I can prove it'

New doco argues ‘OJ Simpson is innocent, and I can prove it’

AN EXPLOSIVE new documentary series claims to have found “missing evidence” that proves OJ Simpson is innocent.

REVIEW: Undressed is more than titilating entertainment

Nathan and Tahlia meet for the first time on the TV series Undressed.

'DIVERSE' dating show goes more than skin deep.

Will there be a Game of Thrones spin-off?

Emilia Clarke and Peter Dinklage in a scene from season six episode 10 of Game of Thrones.

HBO’S original programming president has teased fans.

Time for Gladstone to kick up their heels

Dancer Tamara Drake will be teaching the kids of Gladstone to express themselves through dance.

These dance the kids will love

Price Reduced For Immediate Sale - Great Value!

18 Beddome Avenue, Calliope 4680

Residential Land Enjoy the peace and quiet - this is country living at its ... Offers above...

Enjoy the peace and quiet - this is country living at its best! Situated in an exclusive "Country Club Estate" and surrounded by quality homes, you can't go...

The Ideal City/Country Hectare Block - Only 3 Minutes from Gladstone

18 Ambrose Lane, Beecher 4680

Residential Land Looking for a massive block of land to build your dream home ... Offers Over...

Looking for a massive block of land to build your dream home and country escape, but only a couple of minutes from Gladstone? This 1.413ha block is just on the...

STOP RENTING! ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO DO BUT MOVE IN!

47 Drynan Drive, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 $269,000

If you're still renting you need to view this property to see what it has to offer for this fantastic price! The large open plan kitchen/living area offers...

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION.....PERFECT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY...WON&#39;T LAST LONG!!!

68 Kin Kora Drive, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 1 $235,000

Located in a fantastic position in Kin Kora is this exciting new opportunity to purchase a solid 2 storey block base and cladded home that will win over the entire...

SURPRISE PACKAGE WITH PLENTY TO OFFER A GROWING FAMILY...PERFECT RENOVATION PROJECT...SUBMIT ALL OFFERS

38 Gretel Drive, Clinton 4680

House 5 2 2 $325,000

If you're in the market for an affordable 5 bedroom home that provides multiple livings areas and is set up for teenagers then don't look at any other property. ...

DUAL LIVING ON OVER 9,000M2... ALL FORMAL OFFERS CONSIDERED

18 Morcom Street, Calliope 4680

House 6 2 3 Expressions of...

Bring the extended family. Bring the pets. Bring the motor bikes and horses! There is plenty of room for them all! If you are looking to accommodate the extended...

Looking For A Large Family Home At An Affordable Price..?

8 Mercedes Street, Clinton 4680

House 4 3 5 $429,000

If you are tired of looking at all the modern homes on the market and just can't find a home that offers you the size, views, quality construction and great...

CALLING ALL INVESTORS!!!

5 Charles Street, West Gladstone 4680

Duplex 4 2 3 $249,000

Secure this inner city duplex at a very affordable price today! There is plenty of potential in this property and each unit is currently leased for $150p/week.

Affordable Home, Central Location, Spacious Block and Huge Potential!

94 Elizabeth Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $170,000

Do you want to enter the property market at an exceptional price? Look no further! Situated close to the CBD sits this entry level home on a spacious 798m2...

Stay Safe &amp; Cool In This Great Family Home

3 Cressbrook Street, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 3 NOW $419,000

This home offers the discerning buyer everything that is on most buyers "Wish List" - Pool, Shed, 4 bedrooms, air-conditioning, 2 living areas, low-set brick...

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

What a year 2016 proved to be

Entrance Island, Birtinya

Get the inside info from the agents themselves

REVEALED: What Coast wants in an international airport

Sunshine Coast business people share their views on what's needed

Time for a cool change

43 Eckersley Ave, Buderim.

Family home goes to the auction floor

Designer home set in lush tropical gardens

This home has it all and more

Recruitment, Training & Assessment Officer

Recruitment, Training & Assessment Officer

Casual

Recruitment, Training & Assessment Officer Casual Position - Gladstone Are you looking to join a great team in an organisation focussed on making a...

Junior Office Administrator

Junior Office Administrator

Full Time

We are on the look-out for an Office Administrator to join our busy office. You will be an invaluable member of our team providing an excellent level of customer...

[Opportunities with APN] MediA SAleS CONSultANt WHitSuNdAYS Located in Airlie Beach, one of Australia&#39;s favorite holiday destinations, the Whitsunday Times is part of one of Australia&#39;s most diverse and successful media companies. If you thrive in a challenging role while maintaining the highest level of professionalism and innovation ...

[Opportunities with APN] MediA SAleS CONSultANt WHitSuNdAYS...

[Opportunities with APN] MediA SAleS CONSultANt WHitSuNdAYS Located in Airlie Beach, one ...

[Opportunities with APN] MediA SAleS CONSultANt WHitSuNdAYS Located in Airlie Beach, one of Australia's favorite holiday destinations, the Whitsunday Times is...

Kindergarten Teacher

Kindergarten Teacher

Part Time

Port City Kids is seeking a Kindergarten Teacher on a permanent-part time basis working 2 days a week. Applicants must hold a bachelor of education - early...

CASHED UP: The best paying jobs to chase in 2017

The IT sector is showing some big increases in wages.

They're the jobs you need to make a motza

HIRING: 100 jobs created as Kmart prepares to open

The chain promised to train all new staff

MY SAY: Job losses before Christmas a disaster

HAPPY DAYS: SmartCity Graduating class celebrate.

MY SAY: How did they not see effects of system change coming?

Employment makes strongest monthly gain in a year

Financial Planning - Couple getting consulted

Employment rebounded 39.1k in November

Third time lucky: Ipswich included in $20M jobs package

Boilermaker Jake Schostakowski gets to work at Ipswich business J.A Evans and Co.

Ipswich manufacturing business in hot seat to win 'innovation' grant

Motoring
TOYOTA RACTIS NCP122

TOYOTA RACTIS NCP122

TOYOTA RACTIS NCP122 Disability Vehicle, Rear Loading Ramp, Seats 3 + wheelchair, ... $25750.00

TOYOTA RACTIS NCP122 Disability Vehicle, Rear Loading Ramp, Seats 3 + wheelchair, Great condition $25,750 P: 0456 017 779

FOR SALE

FOR SALE

2014 OLYMPIC Javelin XL 21’ 6", queen bed, ensuite/w mach, cafe dining, ...

2014 OLYMPIC Javelin XL 21’ 6", queen bed, ensuite/w mach, cafe dining, TV/DVD, 186lt fridge, 2 x 90lts w/tanks + 90lt g/w tank, solar panel, ESC...

For sale 2001 Hyundai Sonata V6 Auto

For sale 2001 Hyundai Sonata V6 Auto

Automatic Sedan 168,000 $2300.00

Great condition for age of vehicle. Garaged. Registered till 25/5/17 Roadworthy Cert. Runs very smoothly, recently serviced. Air conditioning. $2300

Roadside Response Melbourne Office

Roadside Response Melbourne Office

Roadside Response is the first provider to offer consumers a choice over ...

Roadside Response is the first provider to offer consumers a choice over how you obtain Roadside Assistance. Whether you prefer the traditional method of...

All about style at Ballina show and shine

ALL ABOUT STYLE: Damien Veness, from Boat Harbour, with his 1955 DeSoto which he showed at the North Coast Street Machine's Show and Shine in Ballina last Sunday.

Damien Veness was keen to restore a car with style

Holden names the day its final Australian car will be built

GOODBYE, ELIZABETH: Holden confirms it will build its final car in Australia - a Commodore - in October this year at its Elizabeth plant as it makes a final transition to vehicle importer.

Holden Commodore: 26/10/1978 - 20/10/2017

Jeep says it will add a pick-up and Wagoneer to its lineup

CONCEPT: The Jeep Crew Chief 715 Concept hints at what Jeep's new confirmed pick-up may look like.

Line-up set to expand with pickup, Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer due

All-new Kia Picanto images released ahead of mid-year launch

Australia's current best-selling micro car ready for a revamp with an all-new model revealed and due to go on sale here by mid-year.

New style, cabin and tech for baby Kia

Toyota Camry to get some spunk for 2018

This is the 2018 model Toyota Camry which will be available in Australia late this year.

Australia's favourite mid-size car gets some verve.

