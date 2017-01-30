32°
'Absolutely disgusting': Gladstone man charged with armed robbery

'Absolutely disgusting': Gladstone man charged with armed robbery

Two girls, aged 16 and 17, were working as cashiers when the robbery took place.

GET IN QUICK: Jobs, jobs, jobs for Gladstone tradies

The Palm Lake Group is looking for a site supervisor.

A SURGE of jobs for Gladstone tradesmen has turned up on Seek.

'Face my demons': Gladstone man's emotional plea for suicide battle

Gladstone-Port Curtis Rotary Club director of special projects John Whitten has helped the club secure $30,000 in funding from Gladstone Regional Council for Project We Care.

"HOW can we save the part of you that doesn't want to die?”

Snapchat filter key to luring in younger HookUp crowd

YOUNG IDEAS: Boyne Tannum HookUp Association established a Youth Subcommittee to increase participation of under 16's at the 2017 event.

SOCIAL media has been a focus of the Youth Sub-Committee.

'Deceitful behaviour': Dodgy Gladstone property manager banned

A FORMER Gladstone property manager's reputation has been tossed in the mud after she was caught out using fake accreditation to manage 38 properties.

'Toxic': Man leaves unit with holes in walls, smashed doors

A “TOXIC” relationship between Clinton Sorrensen and his former partner was blamed for the damaged caused to a unit at Calliope during his tenancy.

F*** heads: Maccas rant lands woman in police cells

Woman given four nights in Gladstone Police watch house after filthy behaviour.

Energy company denies meeting claims with Rio Tinto for BSL power deal

Energy company denies meeting claims with Rio Tinto for BSL power deal

CS Energy has shut the information door on any negotiations it may, or may not be having, with Boyne Smelter Limited.

Opening date for new Aldi store remains unclear

COUNTDOWN: Work continues on the new Aldi store being built at the corner of Boles and Breslin Sts.

THE paint is on the walls but construction on the store isn't done.

Aluminium price hike not enough to save smelter jobs

Boyne Smelters general manager operations Joe Rea announced job cuts due to increased power prices.

BSL still struggling from power cost

How businesses can cash in on Adani's $16b mega-mine

JOBS COMING: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Adani's Jeyakumar Janakaraj.

Regional suppliers wanted for Carmichael

Wheels are in motion for Adani's operational hub

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow are both excited following the Adani business meeting.

Businesses expected to hear from Adani today

'Volatile': Power company says deal was offered to BSL

Aerials of Boyne Smelter Limited (BSL) from early 2013. Photo Contributed

Commitment to securing a deal hasn't dwindled just yet for BSL.

CLOSED: Massive clothing chain shuts down for good

Sixty-eight stores employing 560 people will close by January 31

Claws put on netball clinic at the Gladstone courts

Claws put on netball clinic at the Gladstone courts

On the back of the Gladstone Netball Association great news that the sport will continue here, some elite players conducted a clinic on Sunday

Tannum Sands gets job done to win in Hervey Bay

FULL STEAM AHEAD: Tannum Sands Max Grosskreutz in the open board rescue event.

The athletes from the TSSLSC showed how it is done

Upsets continue as small clubs beat big boys in FA Cup

Sutton United's manager Paul Doswell celebrates after his team beat Leeds.

Non-league Sutton United stun fallen giants Leeds.

‘More choice’: New servo at Tannum a game-changer for residents

Coles Express opens at Tannum.

GALLERY: Aussie Day spirit as BITS Saints pitch in

BITS Saints Backyard Blitz - Australia Day 2017.

BITS Saints AFL club help out those in need with Backyard Blitz.

GALLERY: Proud Aussies on full display

PATRIOTIC: Matt 'Bullfrog' Graham with son Matt (Froggy), 5, at Australia Day 2017 celebrations at Tannum Sands.

Australia Day 2017 at Gladstone, Benaraby and Tannum Sands.

Austraila Day: What's open and trading hours in Gladstone

Australia Day generic photo.

Your guide to what's open for tomorrow's public holiday.

40% learner drivers fail test in Gladstone, worst in CQ

Learner drivers will have to take new tests designed to highlight potentially fatal traffic hazards, Monday, June 22, 2015. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle

Gladstone learner driver test pass rates are the lowest in CQ.

ULTIMATE GUIDE: Where to celebrate Australia Day in Gladstone

Celebrate Australia Day with lots of free and affordable events around the Gladstone region.

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

Sand reads feet rather than books for fascinating stories

Why Matthew McConaughey walked away from romantic comedies

