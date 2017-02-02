32°
'No chance': Historic tree chopped to make way for new $10M servo

'No chance': Historic tree chopped to make way for new $10M...

"I've never been involved with anything like this before but it's all over now,” Mr Bromilow said.

47 declare bankruptcy in Gladstone over a grim three months

Bankruptcy statistics revealed for Gladstone.

Gladstone man bashes own car after lonely booze-up

MADE TO PAY: Alex John Carey leaves Gladstone Courthouse.

NEIGHBOURS said he tried to fight anyone who passed by

'Serious risk': 60kgs of rubbish picked up from popular Gladstone beach

A resident who sent this in said he was disgusted to find rubbish trashed at Lilleys Beach recently.

Why are we trashing our beaches and killing the turtles?

Network News

All Network News

MOST POPULAR STORIES

Brisbane Anyday Brand Insights

Not into art galleries, you say? Wanna bet?

TAKING art to a whole new level, the party going on at Brisbane’s GOMA (Gallery of Modern Art) is comparable to Willy Wonker’s world.

Why the Valley is your new favourite place in Brisbane

Do not go past Doughnut Time - trust us!

FORTITUDE Valley really is the suburb that never sleeps.

Brisbane shopping just got better: 5 new shops!

Brisbane shopping just got better!

THE shopping scene in Brisbane just got better.

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

New Year New You

10 fitness hacks for the time-poor

IF YOU'VE got time to shower, you're halfway there...

Goodbye leggings, hello inner ballerina

Sarah Barnes takes a yoga lesson in the Tower Bridge, in London.

Say goodbye to the muscle-building of 2016

How is your relationship with food?

The CSIRO has come up with an online tool that assesses Aussies' personalities and classifies them into one of five diet types.

Find out how your personality influences your meal choices

'Age is no barrier': 3 Gladstone women shed up to 100kg

Bobbie Miller, Catherine Hayter and Louisa Doig have have had their lives changed being apart of the Gladstone Weight Watchers group.

"I just wanted to look good in my clothes” 75-year-old loses 17kg

Luxury fabric makes comeback

Nothing looks lusher than velvet trimmed curtains spilling on to the floor.

Add a classic touch to your home

Expert tells how to be lean in a fat world

Get Lean, Stay Lean by Dr Joanna McMillan

Dr Joanna McMillan's new book on losing weight

Sustainable clothing a 2017 trend

Items from Yevu Clothing's November 2016 release.

Fashion production in spotlight

Gladstone Court News

Magistrate's stern words for 'selfish druggie' dad who crashed into police

THE magistrate told the man, who had a "worse than appalling" history, that he'd missed the point of being a parent.

Basketball star to stand trial over alleged $20k fraud

FORMER Power coach Derek Rucker will face trial in April after allegedly defrauding a Gladstone sports club of $20,000.

'High risk': Accused child abductor denied bail

THE man, deemed too high risk to be released on bail, is alleged to have abducted and indecently treated a girl at a Clinton home on September 25 last year.

Local Business News
The $25B Curtis Island project that's paid off for energy giant

The $25B Curtis Island project that's paid off for energy...

AN INVESTMENT that blew Origin Energy's debt out to $13.3 billion two years ago has paid off

Car dealership revs up jobs

EMPLOYED: Employment Minister Grace Grace visits apprentices Harry Schubel, Ethon Cameron and Tallan Havpt at Anderson's Auto City.

Back to Work program success story

People against Carmichael rail project loan

Jeyakumar Janakaraj. Photo Chris Lees / Daily Mercury

Do you back decision to invest public money in Adani rail project?

Cracker start to Miriam Vale cattle sales

GOING STRONG: Landmark auctioneer takes a bid at Miriam Vale cattle sales after 50 years in the game.

Auctioneer marks 50 years in the business

How this family business plans to stick around long-term in Gladstone

GREAT WORK: Brothers Brad and Les Anderson at their business, Anderson's Auto City, which won a Best in Business Award.

Automotive business celebrates success in 60 years in Gladstone.

'Good variety': Peek inside Gladstone's new women's fashion store

NEW SUMMER LOOKS: Lane 3 Fashion run by Brittney and mum Lisa Cowen is in its first week of trading.

Business dream comes true for Gladstone local and mum of three

Gladstone woman makes career change after 15 years in retail

NEW OPPORTUNITY: Lisa Grossett and Lee Crane Hire depot manager Colin Kennedy are pleased with the support they have received from BUSY At Work.

A GLADSTONE woman is proof a change can be as good as a holiday.

Sport
National Sport

Dream may become real this Sunday

Megan Hunt has her fingers crossed

Pair make a mark for Queensland hockey team

CONTROL: Ex-Gladstone gun Morgan Mathison is gaining invaluable experience playing against Canada.

Morgan Mathison and Hannah Lowry get praise from coach

Barba bombshell: NRL star may never play league again

Ben Barba of the Sharks celebrates with teammates after scoring a try during the 2016 NRL grand final.

Fullback ready to walk away from the NRL entirely.

Community

Gladstone mortgage repayments higher than average

Average mortgage repayment is $1950, 100 above state average

SIGN-ON: Registration details for 2017 sport in Gladstone

Alex McConnell, 7. RUGBY LEAGUE: Aspiring rugby league players had the chance to harness their skills in the sport by attending a two hour long clinic.

Sign-on details and information for winter sports in Gladstone.

UPDATE: Man suffers life-threatening injuries in 14m ship fall

Emergency Services

A winch task is currently under way

‘More choice’: New servo at Tannum a game-changer for residents

New petrol station has opened at Tannum Sands.

Coles Express opens at Tannum.

GALLERY: Aussie Day spirit as BITS Saints pitch in

BITS Saints Backyard Blitz - Australia Day 2017.

BITS Saints AFL club help out those in need with Backyard Blitz.

Local Partners

What's On

Brand Insights

Brand Insights

Local music festival named among the best in the world

Byron Bay event has been named among the top ten music festivals in the world for 2016

ULTIMATE GUIDE: Where to celebrate Australia Day in Gladstone

Australia day at the Gladstone marina 2016. Kane Pjevac, 4. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

FREE Australia Day events

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

Wheels are in motion for Adani's operational hub

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow are both excited following the Adani business meeting.

Businesses expected to hear from Adani today

10 reasons to head to South Bank this summer

10 reasons to head to South Bank this summer

NO MATTER what you’re into South Bank has a ridiculous amount of fun things to do and this summer is no exception.

Five best exercises to do at home with bub

Five best exercises to do at home with bub

YOU’VE had no sleep, your hair’s a mess and there are leftovers of this morning’s apple puree tantrum stained on your baggy t-shirt... Sound familiar?

Five mammoth events you need in your life

Five mammoth events you need in your life

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

Teen proves brain disease is no barrier to career dreams

Teen proves brain disease is no barrier to career dreams

A TANNUM Sands teenager has been congratulated for her courage and determination while suffering a rare brain disease.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio launched

Sitting atop the Alfa Romeo Giulia range is the hero Quadrifoglio that will take the fight to the hallow Mercedes-AMG C63S and BMW M3 priced from $143,900 plus on-roads.

This is the breathtaking Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, which is aimed to rival...

2017 Holden Commodore

2017 Holden Commodore SS-V Redline

Prices and specification released for the 2017 Holden Commodore range

Miriam Vale cattle sales

Miriam Vale cattle sales January 31, 2017.

Tuesday was the first Miriam Vale cattle sales this year

The Fealy family

Claws Netball Clinic

Claws U19 coach and Claws Open player Courtney Wheeler at the Claws netball clinic in Gladstone. January 29, 2017

Claws netball club hold Gladstone clinic.

Crow Street Creative Market

Sophie Finlayson, James Berlin and Phoebe Morris at Crow Street Creative enjoying the food and live music. January 28, 2017

Crow Street Creative Art and Markets.

Nathaniel Musters

Drunk in charge of esky

James Wallace riding his motorised Esky.

Man charged over driving esky while drunk.

Miriam Vale sale yards

Miriam Vale cattle sales January 31, 2017.

PRIME CUTS: Good start to the year at Miriam Vale cattle yards with 50-year...

Sexy Alfa Romeo Giulia aims to win hearts again

Alfa Romeo has culled its dealership network to focus on premium customer service and restore core brand principles. The range starts from $59,895.

Hyundai Tucson 30th anniversary road test and review

ICE COOL: Popular Tucson mid-size SUV ups the style and features as Hyundai celebrates its Australian 30th birthday with this limited-to-300 special editions for $37,750.

Tucson boosts the style as Hyundai celebrates its Australian 30th

Thousands of jellyfish plague beaches as 23,000 stung

JELLYFISH PLAGUE: Thousands of jellyfish cover the beach at Deception Bay, south of the Sunshine Coast, on January 30.

Three dogs required urgent vet care for bluebottles in one day

Up close and personal with world's endangered animals

Madiba, a critically endangered Bongo Antelope

Tour at Altina Wildlife Park was fantastic

How this teacher welcomed her students is melting hearts

A picture of the note has been shared 31,000 times

YIKES! Snake found slithering in and around family oven

Now this is a story that will make your skin crawl

Renault's new Trafic Crew brings seating for six

TEAM BUS: Long wheelbase Trafic Crew scores twice the seats to increase its versatility, while adding a few more creature comforts. Prices start from $42,990.

Renault doubles the seating capacity of its LWB Trafic

MOVIE REVIEW: Patriots Day is a good movie with a blind spot

THIS nail-biting and poignant dramatisation stars that proud Bostonian Mark Wahlberg.

MOVIE REVIEW: Gold movie scores a bronze or silver at best

Matthew McConaughey in a scene from the movie Gold.

NOT everything that glitters is... well, you know.

MOVIE REVIEW: Manchester by the Sea worthy of Oscar buzz

Casey Affleck in a scene from the movie Manchester By The Sea.

Casey Affleck’s performance is worthy of the Best Actor gong.

MKR recap: What not to do at a dinner party

Amy and Tyson: not impressed.

Dinner parties are hard and usually awkward. Here’s what not to do.

Fantastic Family Home In The Highly Sought After Billabong Estate..!

6 Billabong Drive, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 4 $429,000

Are you tired of looking at all the poorly maintained properties hitting the market at the moment..? Well it is with great pleasure that LJ Hooker Gladstone would...

Calling all first home buyers or downsizers!

9 Brisbane Street, Calliope 4680

House 3 1 1 $210,000

This well-manicured home is situated in a peaceful cul-de-sac only minutes from shops, cafes and amenities. Sitting on a spacious 6274m2 fully fenced block, this...

This Is The Ideal Home For A Young Builder Looking For The Opportunity Of A Lifetime...!

32-34 Auckland Street, Gladstone South 4680

House 3 2 1 OFFERS INVITED

If you have been looking for a home with plenty of potential in the most sought after real estate precinct in Gladstone then this is the home you have been waiting...

THIS FAMILY HOME IS A MUST SEE!!

33 Aramac Drive, Clinton 4680

House 5 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

We are proud to present to you 33 Aramac Drive, Clinton. This beautifully renovated family home is now ready and awaiting its new lucky owners! On entry through...

Owner Is Relocating Overseas - Now Is The Time To Secure Gladstone&#39;s Best Homes!

19 Auckland Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 2 OFFERS INVITED

Stop Looking! This is the home that you have been waiting for and it will not disappoint. If you are in the market for a home in a top position with magnificent...

GET NOTICED HERE - SHED PLUS YARD ON HANSON ROAD !

58 Hanson Road, Gladstone 4680

Commercial - HIGH BAY SHED WITH EXCELLENT EXPOSURE TO HANSON ROAD TRAFFIC - ... POA

- HIGH BAY SHED WITH EXCELLENT EXPOSURE TO HANSON ROAD TRAFFIC - 1895M2 FULLY FENCED YARD - CLOSE TO ALL MAJOR INDUSTRIES AND THE CBD. - ALL OFFERS...

Sensational Coastal Location with Lifestyle in Mind!

7 The Promenade, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 2 $369,000

If there was ever a right time to buy - now is it! This well-built home is a rare gem this close to the water! If location and lifestyle are what you and your...

CALLING FIRST HOME BUYERS!!!

25 Stoneybrook Drive, Glen Eden 4680

House 3 2 2 $250,000

Don't delay with this one! This home is priced to sell so you will need to get in quick! This modern home is perfect for first home buyers looking to enter the...

MAGNIFICENT ACREAGE HOME!

1 Monaros Court, Beecher 4680

House 4 2 5 $600,000

This very spacious sun-lit home is situated on a flat, level 2 and a half acre block in the peaceful suburb of Beecher. This well presented home features 4...

Stay Safe &amp; Cool In This Great Family Home

3 Cressbrook Street, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 3 NOW $419,000

This home offers the discerning buyer everything that is on most buyers "Wish List" - Pool, Shed, 4 bedrooms, air-conditioning, 2 living areas, low-set brick...

What's to stop your house getting trashed like this one?

YOUR RIGHTS: How protected are you?

Sneak peek at $20 million apartment development

Altitude site plan by Harley Graham Architects.

Estate offers affordable, sustainable units and strong community

Love Yurts: Homeowners renting out backyard huts

Andrew Wise and Jen Brissenden show off their backyard yurt in Newcastle.

Homeowners are turning to the traditional huts known as yurts

Coastal unit market on the rise

The Mooloolaba Esplanade is a changing landscape.

Sunny Coast offers blue skies for unit buyers

Top 10 newest rentals in Gladstone region under $200/week

WE COMPILED a list of the newest properties to rent under $200.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!
Media Sales Position GYMPIE 6526275ab [Opportunities with APN] The Gympie Times has been the leading daily news source in the Gympie region, Cooloola Coast &amp; Mary Valley for 149 years. We are looking for a dynamic self-motivated sales person who has a proven ability to conduct an extensive needs analysis on ...

Media Sales Position GYMPIE 6526275ab [Opportunities with APN]...

Media Sales Position GYMPIE 6526275ab [Opportunities with APN] The Gympie Times has ...

Media Sales Position GYMPIE 6526275ab [Opportunities with APN] The Gympie Times has been the leading daily news source in the Gympie region, Cooloola Coast &...

2017 Tax Training Course Want a rewarding career in tax preparation? FULL &amp; PART-TIME JOBS AVAILABLE UPON SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF COURSE* NO PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE NECESSARY (Good oral and written English essential) LEARN FROM THE PROFESSIONALS! Email: taxtraining@itpqld.com Or apply online at itpqld.com * Conditions Apply. NOTE-- course specifically designed ...

2017 Tax Training Course Want a rewarding career in tax...

2017 Tax Training Course Want a rewarding career in tax preparation? FULL ...

2017 Tax Training Course Want a rewarding career in tax preparation? FULL & PART-TIME JOBS AVAILABLE UPON SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF COURSE* NO PREVIOUS...

Junior Office Administrator

Junior Office Administrator

Full Time

We are on the look-out for an Office Administrator to join our busy office. You will be an invaluable member of our team providing an excellent level of customer...

[Opportunities with APN] MediA SAleS CONSultANt WHitSuNdAYS Located in Airlie Beach, one of Australia&#39;s favorite holiday destinations, the Whitsunday Times is part of one of Australia&#39;s most diverse and successful media companies. If you thrive in a challenging role while maintaining the highest level of professionalism and innovation ...

[Opportunities with APN] MediA SAleS CONSultANt WHitSuNdAYS...

[Opportunities with APN] MediA SAleS CONSultANt WHitSuNdAYS Located in Airlie Beach, one ...

[Opportunities with APN] MediA SAleS CONSultANt WHitSuNdAYS Located in Airlie Beach, one of Australia's favorite holiday destinations, the Whitsunday Times is...

Kindergarten Teacher

Kindergarten Teacher

Part Time

Port City Kids is seeking a Kindergarten Teacher on a permanent-part time basis working 2 days a week. Applicants must hold a bachelor of education - early...

The future is bright for this husband-wife inventor duo

CLEVER GIRL: Co-inventor of CASSI (Confined Space Access Safety System Innovation), Liz Stringer and Minister for State Development Dr Anthony Lynham.

Meet CASSI, a local invention that's improving the safety of workers

Full-time employment increases for third month in row

This was the third consecutive month of increasing full-time employment.

Total trend employment increased by 8,200 persons.

Amazon's Aussie hiring spree as it prepares for local launch

Amazon warehouse

It is the global behemoth poised to shake up our retail industry

CASHED UP: The best paying jobs to chase in 2017

The IT sector is showing some big increases in wages.

They're the jobs you need to make a motza

HIRING: 100 jobs created as Kmart prepares to open

The chain promised to train all new staff

Need a NEW employee?

Post Your Ad Here!
Motoring
Camper Trailer

Camper Trailer

Regal - 2008 Good Cond 26.6 ' Full Ensuite,Club Lounge Elec Awning, ...

Regal - 2008 Good Cond 26.6 ' Full Ensuite,Club Lounge Elec Awning, Full Annex, Air con, Queen Bed 2x solar,2x Batt, 3x...

TOYOTA RACTIS NCP122

TOYOTA RACTIS NCP122

TOYOTA RACTIS NCP122 Disability Vehicle, Rear Loading Ramp, Seats 3 + wheelchair, ... $22900.00

TOYOTA RACTIS NCP122 Disability Vehicle, Rear Loading Ramp, Seats 3 + wheelchair, Great condition $22,900 P: 0456 017 779

Hyundai i30 Active

Hyundai i30 Active

Automatic Hatch 58,000 $10500.00

1.8 litre 6 speed auto, still has 8 months rego and new car warranty, remote locking, cruise control, bluetooth and USBs, FULL SIZE spare wheel!

For sale 2001 Hyundai Sonata V6 Auto

For sale 2001 Hyundai Sonata V6 Auto

Automatic Sedan 168,000 $2300.00

Great condition for age of vehicle. Garaged. Registered till 25/5/17 Roadworthy Cert. Runs very smoothly, recently serviced. Air conditioning. $2300

Drivers footing the bill for 'keying' epidemic

MARK MAN: Repairing keyed cars is keeping Bumper 2 Bumper owner Steve Jackson busy.

Cars scratched in random attacks on Coast

Why Toowoomba people go crazy for caravanning

ON THE ROAD: Toowoomba caravaner Chris Martin said he's not surprised to hear the Garden City is a breeding ground for grey nomads.

Toowoomba has been called one of the caravanning capitals

Toyota to finish Australian manufacturing on October 3

Toyota Australia's Altona manufacturing plant

The Camry will be the last Toyota produced in Australia.

Jeep Wrangler 75th Anniversary road test and review

SAND STORM: The Wrangler is as pure a Jeep as you can get, and can track its lineage back 75 years to the very first Willys Jeep. We test the anniversary special

75th anniversary special for iconic Jeep Wrangler

Peugeot begins freshening its range: baby 2008 SUV is first

COMING IN FEBRUARY: 2017 Peugeot 2008 small SUV scores fresh styling, spec enhancements and the adoption of an 81kW/2015 Nm 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine.

Much needed new cars coming to boost Peugeot's catalogue

Looking to SELL your car?

Post Your Ad Here!