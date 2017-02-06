32°
What Gladstone's vibrant new East Shores will look like

What Gladstone's vibrant new East Shores will look like

Building of the "vibrant” and "game changing” development at East Shores is due in the second half of 2017, if not earlier.

Brisbane Anyday Brand Insights

Brisbane shopping just got better: 5 new shops!

BRISBANE is known for its incredibly on-point shopping scene, but things have gone to another level in recent times with a bunch of new retailers moving in.

Why the Valley is your new favourite place in Brisbane

Do not go past Doughnut Time - trust us!

FORTITUDE Valley really is the suburb that never sleeps.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

Not into art galleries, you say? Wanna bet?

Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern ArtGOMA Turns 10Sugar Spin: you; me; art and everythingGallery 1.2Shoppy \"Nervescape\" 2016Media call

FORGET everything you thought you knew about art galleries.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

'Age is no barrier': 3 Gladstone women shed up to 100kg

Bobbie Miller, Catherine Hayter and Louisa Doig have have had their lives changed being apart of the Gladstone Weight Watchers group.

"I just wanted to look good in my clothes” 75-year-old loses 17kg

Stressed dad charged for pushing daughter out of his home

FATHER pleads guilty to assault after pushing daughter, causing her to fall.

Jail splits up Gladstone's answer to Bonnie and Clyde

MUM and dad duo go on spending spree with stolen cards before being busted on CCTV.

Could have been murder: Pokies assault leaves man with face fractures

THE assault happened after the victim 'gambled' the man's pokie wins, losing him money

Local Business News
EXPLAINED: Who's saying what in Boyne Smelter power price battle

EXPLAINED: Who's saying what in Boyne Smelter power price battle

THERE'S still time to save jobs at Boyne Smelter Limited after QLD's electricity prices pushed the company to cut production.

'Boost for business': New Chinese cuisine to open in Gladstone region

YUM: Calliope Central Bowls Club manager Brad Henderson welcomes May Wu, Shelley Su and Caymee Lai who are now serving Chinese food at the club.

A MIX of pub classics and Chinese cuisine is sure to spice things up

The $25B Curtis Island project that's paid off for energy giant

The APLNG processing plant on Gladstone's Curtis Island.

APLNG boosting Origin's revenue

Car dealership revs up jobs

EMPLOYED: Employment Minister Grace Grace visits apprentices Harry Schubel, Ethon Cameron and Tallan Havpt at Anderson's Auto City.

Back to Work program success story

People against Carmichael rail project loan

Jeyakumar Janakaraj. Photo Chris Lees / Daily Mercury

Do you back decision to invest public money in Adani rail project?

Cracker start to Miriam Vale cattle sales

GOING STRONG: Landmark auctioneer takes a bid at Miriam Vale cattle sales after 50 years in the game.

Auctioneer marks 50 years in the business

How this family business plans to stick around long-term in Gladstone

GREAT WORK: Brothers Brad and Les Anderson at their business, Anderson's Auto City, which won a Best in Business Award.

Automotive business celebrates success in 60 years in Gladstone.

Sport
Plenty of pluck shown by Gladstone's U16 teams

Gladstone teams showing good signs, but Rocky and Bundy show the benefits of hard weekly competitions in their junior ranks

Coaches wants consistency but plenty to work on

Angus Clancy against Rocky's Braden Harrison.

U14 teams find positives

Super Bowl: six players to watch in the NFL decider

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones.

Who will light up the Super Bowl in Houston?

WATCH: Picture book shows the harbour's health

Barry Mundy and Jenny Crab help show how healthy our harbour is

Doors opening for Angelica after move from Philippines

CARING: Angelica Torres is living her dream working as an Assistant Educator at GoodStart Early Learning Centre.

Learning English enables Angelica to achieve dream childcare job.

Gladstone mortgage repayments higher than average

Mortgage calculator. House, noney and document.

Master Builders' report paints bleak picture

SIGN-ON: Registration details for 2017 sport in Gladstone

Alex McConnell, 7. RUGBY LEAGUE: Aspiring rugby league players had the chance to harness their skills in the sport by attending a two hour long clinic.

Sign-on details and information for winter sports in Gladstone.

UPDATE: Man suffers life-threatening injuries in 14m ship fall

A winch task is currently under way

ULTIMATE GUIDE: Where to celebrate Australia Day in Gladstone

Australia day at the Gladstone marina 2016. Kane Pjevac, 4. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

FREE Australia Day events

CDC Basketball 2017

Jess Wilmot played with courage throughout the CDC for the U16 Gladstone girls' team.Sun Feb 5

All the action from this weekend's CDC basketball in Rockhampton

Bathurst 12 Hour race

2017 Bathurst 12 Hour race

Race gallery, Bathurst 12 Hour

FREE BURGERS Day Gladdy

The Block Party at Burger Erge Gladstone.

There was a huge crowd at Burger Urge on Friday when they offered free burgers for...

Bathurst 12 Hours 2017

Bathurst 12 Hour Qualifying

Qualifying for the 2017 Bathurst 12 Hour, Mount Panorama.

Mundine and Green fight

Cheryl Wilkinson and Casey Marie at the Queens Hotel.

See who was out at Gladstone pubs watching the Danny Green and Anthony Mundine...

T Ball on Saturday morning

Sean Le Jion playing T Ball rounders on Saturday morning.

T Ball rounders on Saturday morning

Auckland St home for sale

Sharon and Norton Locks need to sell their Auckland St home before they relocate overseas.

Norton Locks tells us about his 19 Auckland St property that's for sale.

Electric Shock

Mikayla McGuire suffered an electric shock during her home economics class.

Car and semi-trailer crash on Hanson Road

A car and truck have crashed on Hanson Road.

Gladstone Fire and Rescue station officer Graham Smith explains the scene at a...

'I was lying dead on the floor with the phone in my hand'

A BRUSH with death changed Michael and Rita James' lives but it's the community that has benefited most from their 'second chance'.

Ferrari wins drama-packed Bathurst 12 Hour

WINNERS: Maranello Motorsport Ferrari 488 GT3 driven by Whincup/Lowndes/Vilander scores a famous victory at the 2017 Bathurst 12 Hour in an action-packed event.

Maranello Motorsport Ferrari takes stunning victory at Mt Panorama

After a tough 12 months Gladstone has officially hit the bottom

