32°
Gladstone's top million dollar homes up for sale right now

Gladstone's top million dollar homes up for sale right now

HERE'S a list of Gladstone most expensive houses on the market now, don't click on this link if you can't handle house envy!

Plans to resurrect struggling city centre start today

NEW LOOK: In an effort to beautify Goondoon St, the council has released its plans to give the main drag a facelift.

Bid to bring shoppers into the city begins today.

Mass search as 'drunk' Girl Guides leader fled with kids

NSW Police dog squad.

THE Girl Guides leader "thought she was doing the right thing"

SUNFEST: Were you snapped by our photographer?

Lily Simon-Istvan, 12.

WHO would have thought melted crayons made the perfect tool?

Network News

All Network News

MOST POPULAR STORIES

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More
Gladstone Court News

Once heroic cop in trouble after Kmart fight, promoted again

MUCH-LOVED COP stung for misconduct that occurred over years.

Thousands of locals end up in Gladstone's court

GLADSTONE Magistrates Court heard 1.25% of the state's charges.

'F***ing bulls***!' Tradie's meltdown over rental rejection

A CARPENTER on the rental blacklist chucked a temper tantrum to real estate agents.

Local Business News
Hot new Kia Stinger GT to fill Commodore and Falcon hole

Hot new Kia Stinger GT to fill Commodore and Falcon hole

Set to arrive later this year, the fastback Kia Stinger GT is looking to pick up where the departing Australian-made Commodore and Falcon leave a hole.

11 huge events coming to Gladstone in the next 6 months

Events coming up in Gladstone in 2017.

Your guide to exciting events coming to the Gladstone region

$600M RESORT: 19,000 Cap Coast and Rocky jobs on the line

FENCED OFF: Pools at Caporicorn Resort has been drained and the area has been fenced off as revitalisation works progress.

Brittany Lauga says Keppel needs jobs

Global interest in Gladstone's new $16m bio-industry

Federal Minister for Small Business Michael McCormack, Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd and Northern Tim Rose, managing director Northern Oil Refineries.

"The biggest winner will be Gladstone..."

CQ council to push trial for drone-delivered pizzas

CHEESY IDEA: Rockhampton Airport committee chairman councillor Neil Fisher says Rockhampton is perfect to trial drone pizza delivery

Pizzas delivered by drones could be in the very near future.

'Sick with stress': Bechtel worker claims bullying, assault

BECHTEL CASE: Robyn Forse plans to launch fresh action against Bechtel.

“I HAVE been so sick with stress and worry.”

Popular Gladstone store that survived downturn up for sale

GREAT TIME: Tracey Clark is selling her business, Beerless Bar, after opening it 12 years ago in Clinton.

BUSINESS one of Australia's best selling in its product.

Sport
National Sport
Gladstone softballers matching it with bigger regions

Gladstone softballers matching it with bigger regions

Ten Gladstone juniors were chosen for National Softball Championships in Brisbane and Perth.

Fight club worth talking about

NO SECRET: Gladstone Amateur Boxing Club is a fight club that you can talk about.

Gladstone Amateur Boxing Club is a fight club you can talk about

Lynn's a long way from a bash in Tests

Chris Lynn of the Brisbane Heat.

Heat star won't change approach in one-dayers.

Community

No amnesty for medicinal marijuana, says Qld Government

Families reliant on medicinal marijuana are still unsure of their futures, as the state government remains uncompromising on granting amnesty.

Give rescue service a break

RACQ CareFlight Rescue airlift a man from the scene of a single-vehicle rollover on the Burnett Highway. Photo: RACQ CareFlight Rescue

Drive safe to avoid visit from the blue and yellow blades

Girl shares heartache of dad's suicide

'Part of me died along with my father, Steven.'

Supervision the key to stop drowning tragedy

SWIM SAFE: Ava Kenzler, 10 and her brother Jaykob, 8, both know the importance of pool safety.

Supervision for people of all ages is key to prevent drowning

Kathy claims turtle competition

Turtle tour winner Kathy Barker

Relief for emergency nurse after competition win

Local Partners

What's On

Brand Insights

Brand Insights

Summer SUNfest kicks off

JUST as the sun starts to stick its head out from behind the grey clouds hanging over Gladstone, the 2017 SUNfest youth holiday program begins on Sunday.

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

Napoleon spills his top makeup secrets

Napoleon spills his top makeup secrets

WITH these simple tips from Napoleon Perdis, you will leave the house ready to hit a catwalk (or just go to work) every day.

$20,000 if you can give someone a job in regional Qld

$20,000 if you can give someone a job in regional Qld

YOUNG people through regional Queensland are battling to find work, as the state government prepares to throw $20,000 per job at employers.

2017 Detroit Motor Show

Photo Gallery 09-01-2017 16.56

New beauty salon on Auckland St

Beautician Amanda Miller at her new salon on Auckland Street.

New beauty salon on Auckland St opened by mother and daughter

House 8

Agnes Water - Address available on request

Agnes Water - Address available on request

House 7

161 Yalkarra Cresent Wurdong Heights

161 Yalkarra Cresent Wurdong Heights

House 6

47 Bloodwood Avenue South Agnes Water

47 Bloodwood Avenue South Agnes Water

Beauty salon assistant manager

Beautician Amanda Miller at her new salon on Auckland Street.

Beauty salon assistant manager Amanda Miller.

Kia Stinger sedan arrives at Detroit

Kia is about to officially unveil the Kia Stinger GT.

The Kia Stinger GT car is rolled out at the Detroit Motor Show

Kia Stinger sedan video

EMBARGO 9.30AM Monday, January 9 - The Kia Stinger GT will arrive in the third quarter this year.

The 2017 Kia Stinger sedan has been revealed at the Detroit Motor Show

VW Kombi, Kia Stinger and Toyota Camry trump America

VW Kombi, Kia Stinger and Toyota Camry trump America

Here are the headline acts from this year's North American International Auto Show which started today in Detroit.

Meet the Feather Riot, the girls of Cluckingham Palace

Gidget, Layne and Phyllis oversee proceedings. PHOTO: ALISON PATERSON

Alison Paterson shares the wonders of the backyard chook

Chance to own funky clothing store as owner sells up

END OF ERA: Repeat Offenderz owner Rachel Bailey is selling the store to launch a wardrobe styling consultancy called Savvy Measures.

Due to a new business opportunity, the owner is selling shop

Hunting heartless hedge thieves

Michael Lukich, of Alstonville, pauses while replanting the hedge which thieves plundered, stealing about 60 plants overnight on Saturday.

Green thumbs on alert for thieves who dug-up pensioners' new hedge

One month after launch, Holden cuts price of its Astra hatch

LOWER COST: Holden Astra prices are down between $250 and $1700 from the RRP despite only going on sale on December 1 last year.

Holden cuts pricing despite only going on sale last month

Long term-review: Toyota HiLux Double Cab SR5 4x4

FAMILY TRUCKIN': Our test Toyota HiLux SR5 is being evaluated as an everyday driver, family transport, practical hauler and off-road adventurer. Is it really all things to all people?

Testing the people's choice

NRL stars spotted wearing Gatton designer's creations

NRL stars have been spotteqd wearing Jayden's clothing label. Photo: Channel 7.

How this uni student is smashing the business world at 18.

Ozzy Osbourne 'took an overdose during wife's cancer battle'

Ozzy Osbourne 'took an overdose during wife's cancer battle'

Kelly Osbourne claims her father Ozzy overdosed when her mother Sharon was battling cancer.

Dannii Minogue's sadness over childless Kylie

Dannii is sad her sister Kylie doesn't yet have a child

La La Land sweeps Golden Globe Awards

Ryan Gosling, left, and Emma Stone pose in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor and actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy for La La Land at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards.

MODERN musical wins seven gongs including Best Motion Picture.

Lindsay Lohan wipes social media accounts

Lohan wants to start 2017 with a clean slate

4 Unit Complex - Walking Distance to CBD

Unit 1-4/95 Off Lane, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 8 4 4 $395,000

If you're looking to invest in Gladstone then don't look past this great unit complex! Solid construction, walking distance to the CBD and long term tenants in...

Stay Safe &amp; Cool In This Great Family Home

3 Cressbrook Street, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 3 NOW $419,000

This home offers the discerning buyer everything that is on most buyers "Wish List" - Pool, Shed, 4 bedrooms, air-conditioning, 2 living areas, low-set brick...

SPACIOUS, MODERN, FAMILY HOME!

46 Iris Road, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 Auction 31st...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 46 Iris Road, Kirkwood to the market. This low set brick home is located in family friendly Emmadale Gardens...

Inner Gladstone Contemporary Townhouse

Unit 10/26 Flinders Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $200,000

This conveniently located fully furnished townhouse is sure to be popular with anybody looking to buy their first property or the astute investor looking to buy a...

CBD DEVELOPMENT SITE + HOLDING INCOME

22a Goondoon Street, Gladstone 4680

Commercial * 1,260M2 GOONDOON ST FRONTING BLOCK * TWO FORMS OF HOLDING INCOME ... OFFERS INVITED

* 1,260M2 GOONDOON ST FRONTING BLOCK * TWO FORMS OF HOLDING INCOME - RESIDENTIAL HOUSE AND OFFICE * RIPE FOR REDEVELOPMENT - ZONED COMMERCIAL WATERFRONT...

Fantastic Home Position and Price

7 Palm Court, Clinton 4680

House 3 2 1 $340,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 7 Palm Ct For Sale. This outstanding lowset 3 bedroom brick home is in perfect shape throughout and is...

Now&#39;s the time to make your move!

Unit 9/2 Ringuet Close, Glen Eden 4680

Unit 3 3 1 $175,000

This modern townhouse is located in a private and secure complex close to schools and shops. Featuring a generous living area downstairs connected to the fully...

Kick Off the New Year in your New Family Home!!

32 Bottlebrush Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $335,000

I am proud to bring to the market this family friendly, lowset brick home located in the popular suburb of Kirkwood. This home is situated on a 657m2 block and...

PRICE DROP - BRING THE SELLERS AN OFFER!

30 Keppel Avenue, Clinton 4680

Residential Land This 795m2 allotment is located in the perfect location in Clinton surrounded ... $120,000...

This 795m2 allotment is located in the perfect location in Clinton surrounded by established homes with a high owner/occupier rate! Create the home of your dreams...

FIRST-HOME FEVER

51 Wattle Street, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 2 $165,000

Tucked away in a convenience corner of New Auckland, a short distance to schools, local shopping and Harvey Rd Tavern is this little gem. Ideal for the first...

Iconic fire station from 1930s up for sale

PROUD PAST: The old Warwick fire station, pictured in the 1940s, served the Warwick community with distinction for more than 60 years.

One of Warwick's most significant buildings enters a new chapter

Fincal Verdict: Rent or Buy?

Housing generic.

Australia's love affair with property seems to know no end

A horror story for landlords

David Peritz — a face that Elizabeth Abel won’t forget in a hurry.

A horror story for those who rent out their homes

Teen nails import trade, moves onto property market

TEEN TYCOON: Will Deeth, 15, made $70,000 from selling toys over the Christmas period.

He's mastered importing, now he wants to get into property

REVEALED: Maroochy club site's future after $6m sale

An artist's impression shows the 132-unit development approved by Sunshine Coast Council before the site's sale. New owner Aura intends to build a retirement complex with more communal spaces than this original proposal.

Big change ahead for this central Maroochydore street

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!
Kindergarten Teacher

Kindergarten Teacher

Part Time

Port City Kids is seeking a Kindergarten Teacher on a permanent-part time basis working 2 days a week. Applicants must hold a bachelor of education - early...

[Opportunities with APN] GeNerAl MANAGer FrAser COAst APN Australian Regional Media (ARM) is the No. 1 media company in regional Queensland and Northern New South Wales. Our portfolio includes 12 daily newspapers, more than 56 non-daily newspapers and an online Regional News Network of over 25 websites. With a publishing ...

[Opportunities with APN] GeNerAl MANAGer FrAser COAst APN...

[Opportunities with APN] GeNerAl MANAGer FrAser COAst APN Australian Regional Media (ARM) ...

[Opportunities with APN] GeNerAl MANAGer FrAser COAst APN Australian Regional Media (ARM) is the No. 1 media company in regional Queensland and Northern New South...

Mine Site Supervisors

Mine Site Supervisors

Full Time

Excavator Operators, Oxy Gas Cutters, required for permanent positions in the Central Queensland Area. You must have an impeccable attendance record and the desire...

HIRING: 100 jobs created as Kmart prepares to open

The chain promised to train all new staff

MY SAY: Job losses before Christmas a disaster

HAPPY DAYS: SmartCity Graduating class celebrate.

MY SAY: How did they not see effects of system change coming?

Employment makes strongest monthly gain in a year

Financial Planning - Couple getting consulted

Employment rebounded 39.1k in November

Third time lucky: Ipswich included in $20M jobs package

Boilermaker Jake Schostakowski gets to work at Ipswich business J.A Evans and Co.

Ipswich manufacturing business in hot seat to win 'innovation' grant

JOBS: Adani seeking workers for Bowen office

Adani has advertised jobs for their Bowen office.

Jobs advertised online by mining company

Need a NEW employee?

Post Your Ad Here!
Motoring
TOYOTA RACTIS NCP122

TOYOTA RACTIS NCP122

TOYOTA RACTIS NCP122 Disability Vehicle, Rear Loading Ramp, Seats 3 + wheelchair, ... $25750.00

TOYOTA RACTIS NCP122 Disability Vehicle, Rear Loading Ramp, Seats 3 + wheelchair, Great condition $25,750 P: 0456 017 779

For sale 2001 Hyundai Sonata V6 Auto

For sale 2001 Hyundai Sonata V6 Auto

Automatic Sedan 168,000 $2300.00

Great condition for age of vehicle. Garaged. Registered till 25/5/17 Roadworthy Cert. Runs very smoothly, recently serviced. Air conditioning. $2300

Roadside Response Melbourne Office

Roadside Response Melbourne Office

Roadside Response is the first provider to offer consumers a choice over ...

Roadside Response is the first provider to offer consumers a choice over how you obtain Roadside Assistance. Whether you prefer the traditional method of...

Kia Stinger GT is a 'game-changer' for the brand

The 2018 Kia Stinger GT is unveiled to the world ahead of the Detroit motor show.

Kia Motors Australia is pumped for the new Stinger GT.

Jeep says it will add a pick-up and Wagoneer to its lineup

CONCEPT: The Jeep Crew Chief 715 Concept hints at what Jeep's new confirmed pick-up may look like.

Line-up set to expand with pickup, Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer due

Updated Toyota Corolla sedan for 2017

The 2017 Toyota Corolla Ascent Safety Pack.

Toyota is set to update its Corolla sedan.

Meet the 2018 Kia Stinger fastback

Kia is about to officially unveil the Kia Stinger GT.

This is the much-awaited Kia Stinger GT.

New cars coming in 2017: we pick our favourites

RAPID ALFA: A genuine BMW M3 and Mercedes-AMG C63 hunter, the Alfa Romeo Giulia QV, due here next month, features a 375kW twin-turbo V6 engine and hits 100kmh in 3.9-seconds. It’s also the new production sedan lap record holder around the Nurburgring, and we can’t wait.

Our favourite new cars to get excited about in 2017

Looking to SELL your car?

Post Your Ad Here!